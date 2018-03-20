DowDuPont to invest $50M in global Kevlar operations

National Business

DowDuPont Inc. says it is investing $50 million in its global operations that make Kevlar, a high-strength fiber that's manufactured at a Virginia plant, among other locations.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the investment will go toward upgrading and modernizing equipment to improve production, quality and automation.

The company didn't say how much of the $50 million would be invested at the company's Spruance plant in Chesterfield County. John Richard, a company executive, says the money won't mean additional hiring at the plant, which employs about 1,800 people.

Kevlar also is manufactured in Ireland and through a joint venture in Japan.

It is used in bullet-resistant vests and other protective apparel such as gloves and boots. Richard says the investment is the result of "strong demand" in global markets.

