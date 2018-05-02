F1 seeking to hold race in Miami starting in 2019

FILE - In this March 14, 2015, file photo, cars race on downtown Miami streets during the Formula E Miami ePrix auto race, in Miami. Formula One has announced plans for a street race in Miami starting in 2019. Miami city officials are scheduled to vote next week on a plan to stage a race the series has long coveted as it seeks to enlarge its presence in the United States. A Miami race would be the second in the U.S., joining the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo