Orlando housing market heats as home prices outpace wages

In this Sept. 9, 2009 photo provided by the Orange County Property Appraiser, is a home at 5180 Vardon Drive, Windermere, Fl., which is the number three most valuable home sold in Central Florida, according to data provided by the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. With Orlando home prices rising six times faster than wages in the last year, competition has revved up for condos and townhouses, a new study shows. Orange County via AP Rick Singh