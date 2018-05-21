The swamp: Playing all sides for a fortune in contracts

FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. In emails obtained by The Associated Press, George Nader claims he later met with Mohammed bin Salman, who by then had been elevated to crown prince, and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a lobbying effort to alter U.S. policy in the Middle East. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo