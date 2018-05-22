FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. In emails obtained by The Associated Press, George Nader claims he later met with Mohammed bin Salman, who by then had been elevated to crown prince, and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a lobbying effort to alter U.S. policy in the Middle East.
The princes, the president and the fortune seekers

By DESMOND BUTLER and TOM LoBIANCO Associated Press

May 22, 2018 12:08 AM

WASHINGTON

In a yearlong pursuit of money and influence, two American businessmen played Middle East countries against each other, as they leveraged connections stretching from Persian Gulf palaces to the Oval Office into millions of dollars in contracts.

An investigation by The Associated Press found that fundraiser Elliott Broidy and George Nader, an adviser to the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, pushed the interests of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at the highest levels of the U.S. government.

As they angled for lucrative contracts, they passed messages purportedly from princes of the two Gulf countries to President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press reviewed hundreds of pages of correspondence between Broidy and Nader and conducted dozens of interviews with the people involved.

Nader's lawyer declined comment. Broidy denied any wrongdoing.

