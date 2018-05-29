New swamp: Lobbyist tied to Perry seeks energy firm bailout

In this jan. 19, 2017, photo, Jeff Miller attends then Energy Secretary-designate Rick Perry's confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump has talked frequently about 'draining the swamp' of inside dealers in Washington. But lobbyist Jeff Miller might be considered part of the new swamp. Miller, who is a close friend of Energy Secretary Rick Perry, is pushing the administration for a bailout worth billions of dollars for FirstEnergy Solutions, a bankrupt coal and nuclear power company. Miller has earned $3.2 million in just over a year as a lobbyist for clients that include several large energy companies. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo