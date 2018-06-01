Deutsche Bank hit with downgrade, CEO reassures employees

FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo the bank's logo is seen at a building of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. Shares of Deutsche Bank have tumbled more 7 percent on a report that Federal Reserve downgraded the German bank’s U.S. business to ”troubled condition” about a year ago. The designation is one of the lowest that the Fed assigns and had not been made public before The Wall Street Journal reported it on Thursday, May 31. Michael Probst, File AP Photo