Give employees little reason to job-hop

Charlotte-area Top Workplaces are all about keeping their people happy - so they’ll stay longer.
That’s why True Homes gives full-time associates’ children or grandchildren up to $350 for one week of summer camp. The Container Store offers discounts on pet insurance for all employees. AccruePartners, a staffing agency, provides a technology credit to all employees to cover phone and internet expenses.
These companies stood out last year in our annual survey tracking the region’s strongest work sites.
Does your job also have a vibrant culture, where workers are encouraged to stay?
If so, tell us about it. Nominate your employer for recognition through the Charlotte Observer’s third annual Top Workplaces report.
Any organization in the Charlotte metro area with 35 or more employees can participate. Eligible counties are Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
To do this report, we’re teaming with WorkplaceDynamics, a survey firm that has partnered with more than 40 newspapers and surveyed 2.8 million employees at nearly 7,000 organizations in 2016.
WorkplaceDynamics will contact nominated businesses, and ask to reach out to employees with a short survey. The Observer will feature the region's best employers in a special report that will publish in the fall.
Nominations are due by April 14 at www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or call 704-954-8760.
In our special report, we’ll share stories about organizations that make a point to keep their people happy - a move that ultimately good for business, says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics.
Engaged employees are motivated to do great work, stay loyal to the organization and recommend their employer to others, Claffey says.
And uninspired workers?
“Lack of engagement,” Claffey says, “hurts productivity, hiring, retention and - ultimately - it hurts profits.”
Nominate your company to be a 2017 Top Workplace
▪ To see last year’s winners, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/news/business/top-workplaces/.
▪ To nominate a company, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate.
▪ For more information, call 704-954-8760.
▪ Nominations are due Friday, April 14.
Comments