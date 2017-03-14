Nominate your company today to be a Top Workplace

The Charlotte Observer is looking for the best employers in the region to feature in our 2017 Top Workplaces special report, which will publish in the fall.
It's free to participate. Any organization with 35 or more employees in the Charlotte metro area is eligible.
Any employee, anywhere in the ranks, may nominate a company. Workplaces can be in the public, private, nonprofit or government sectors.
Nominations can come from workplaces in this eight-county region: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
We’re teaming with WorkplaceDynamics, a Pennsylvania-based research firm that surveyed more than 2.8 million employees at nearly 7,000 organizations in 2016.
WorkplaceDynamics will contact nominated businesses, and ask to reach out to employees with a short survey.
Nominations are due by April 14. Go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or call 704-954-8760 for more information.
▪ To see last year’s winners, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/news/business/top-workplaces/.
▪ To nominate a company, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate.
▪ For more information, call 704-954-8760.
▪ Nominations are due Friday, April 14.
