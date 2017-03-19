From Santa visits to magic tricks, these Top Workplaces stretch to keep their people happy

On the Observer’s Top Workplaces list, there are examples of employers taking extra steps to keep their employees or the people they serve engaged and happy. Here are 7 neat things about some of our previous winners:
▪ The Container Store offers discounts on pet insurance for all employees.
▪ Santa visits Vannoy Construction’s annual Christmas party, and brings a small gift for each child.
▪ A local magician who performed at TEDxCharlotte stopped by AccruePartners to put on a show for staff.
▪ The nonprofit Arts & Science Council of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County teams up with the Cato Corporation to present lifetime achievement awards to art, science and history teachers. Teachers receive $5,000 and a bronze medallion by North Carolina artist Joanna Gollberg.
▪ Compass Group was the official catering services supplier for the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City.
▪ Employees at GM Financial, the financial services arm of General Motors, took the steering wheel to test drive some of the latest GM models at a company Road Rally.
▪ October brings the Halloween Pumpkin Carving Contest at market insight provider Randall-Reilly DATA, when associates try to top themselves every year with their talent and creativity.
Maybe you don’t have this much fun at work. Or maybe you do. If so, tell us about it, and nominate your company for a 2017 Top Workplaces award.
Workplaces in this eight-county region are eligible: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
WorkplaceDynamics, a Pennsylvania-based research firm, will contact nominated businesses, and ask to reach out to employees with a short, 24-question survey.
Nominations are due by April 14. Go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or call 704-954-8760 for more information.
