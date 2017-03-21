Top Workplaces

March 21, 2017 9:00 AM

Charlotte’s Top Workplaces, by the numbers

By Celeste Smith

cesmith@charlotteobserver.com

These numbers say a lot about our some of our Top Workplaces in the Charlotte region:

12: Sets of family members that work at Consolidated Planning Inc., a financial advisory firm.

825,000: Meals distributed nationally to the hungry in 2015 as part of Fifth Third Bank’s own holiday -- on 5/3 (May 3).

10,000: Procedures performed annually by local surgeons at Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center in Concord.

75: Partnerships that physicians’ practice OrthoCarolina has with community organizations.

1 billion: Number of consumer files handled by Chicago-based information services company TransUnion.

105: Community service hours each Union Academy high school student contributes before graduation.

Can your workplace post impressive numbers like these? Brag on them. Nominate your employer -- whether it’s a public, private, nonprofit or government sector workplace -- for recognition in our Top Workplaces program. It’s free to participate.

Workplaces with at least 35 employees, and located in this eight-county region are eligible: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.

Nominations are due by April 14. Go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or call 704-954-8760 for more information.

Top Workplaces

