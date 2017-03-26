What’s a Top Workplace like? Ask the employees

What do employees like about their Top Workplaces? Here’s what some of them said in our survey last year:
“The possibilities for personal growth and career development are unlimited.” -from an employee at information technology company Cardinal Solutions Group.
“I feel challenged every day that I come to work. I love the culture here, I love how encouraging and helpful my coworkers are. I feel accepted.” -from advertising and marketing firm GMR Marketing.
“I get to help people pursue their dream as a home owner. To me the only thing that matters is getting the borrower to the closing table!” - from financial services company Movement Mortgage.
“Leadership and managers are open and inviting. The culture is great...The company cares and promotes good health and fitness. It’s just an awesome out of the box company to work for.” - from an employee at LendingTree, the online service that matches borrowers with lenders.
If you’re a happy employee, we want to hear about where you work. Nominate your employer for recognition through the Charlotte Observer’s third annual Top Workplaces report. It’s free to nominate.
Any organization in the Charlotte metro area (Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union counties in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina) with 35 or more employees can participate.
For the report, we’re teaming with WorkplaceDynamics, a Pennsylvania-based research firm that surveyed more than 2.8 million employees at nearly 7,000 organizations in 2016.
WorkplaceDynamics will contact nominated businesses, and ask to reach out to employees with a short survey. The Observer will feature the region's best employers in our special report this fall.
Nominations are due by April 14 at www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or call 704-954-8760.
To see last year’s winners, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/news/business/top-workplaces/.
