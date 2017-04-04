There’s still time to be part of Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces stand out because their people rally around a sense of mission.
So it’s no surprise that Charlotte-area nonprofits and work sites in the government sector made our earlier lists.
In 2016, those places included charter school Union Academy; Charlotte Center for Urban Ministry, which serves the homeless population; Arts and Science Council; Legal Services of Southern Piedmont; and U.S. District Court.
Legal Services of Southern Piedmont, which reported on its survey that it assisted more than 4,000 clients over the previous year, provides civil legal assistance to eligible low-income persons.
“Despite modest compensation, staff work there because they are accomplishing something that has meaning in their lives,” the social-services nonprofit wrote in its survey. “They care about their clients and the work they are doing in a team-oriented environment that fosters good peer relationships.”
A range of employers – public, private, nonprofit or government sector – are eligible for recognition in our Top Workplaces program. It’s free to participate.
Workplaces with at least 35 employees, and located in this eight-county region are eligible: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
Nominations are due by April 14. Go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate.
