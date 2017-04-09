Last call for all Charlotte-area workplaces

Time is running out to nominate your organization to a be a part of the Observer’s 2017 Top Workplaces program. Friday is the deadline.
Any organization with 35 or more employees in the Charlotte metro area is eligible to participate. Nominations can come from public, private, nonprofit or government workplaces.
The Observer will feature the region’s best employers in our special report, which will publish in the fall.
Workplaces must be in this eight-county region: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
Nominate your workplace at www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or by calling 704-954-8760.
Comments