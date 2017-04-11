Friday is the deadline for Top Workplaces nominations

Employees in the Charlotte region, we want to hear from you.
Don't miss out on a chance to nominate your company to be a Top Workplace. Friday is the deadline.
The Charlotte Observer is looking for the best places to work in the region to feature in our 2017 Top Workplaces special report, which will publish this fall.
We're teaming with WorkplaceDynamics, a research firm that conducts surveys for more than 40 newspapers, and surveyed 2.8 million employees at nearly 7,000 organizations last year.
We’re looking for nominations from all types of businesses - including public, private, nonprofit and government. Any organization in the Charlotte metro area with 35 or more employees and located in our eight-county region is eligible. Those counties are Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
WorkplaceDynamics will contact nominated businesses and ask to reach out to employees with a short, 24-question survey. Companies will be surveyed through May.
Nominate your workplace at www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate.
