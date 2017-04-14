Deadline extended for Top Workplaces nominations until May 19

Do you love where you work? Now you have more time to let everyone know what makes your job great.
The deadline for nominations for the Observer's 2017 Top Workplaces special report is being extended to May 19.
This fall, we’ll publish our third annual section highlighting the region’s greatest workplaces. All types of businesses are welcome - including public, private, nonprofit and government. Any workplace with at least 35 employees and located in our eight-county region is eligible. Those counties are Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
To conduct the survey, we're teaming with WorkplaceDynamics, a research firm that conducts surveys for more than 40 newspapers, and surveyed nearly 2.8 million employees at nearly 7,000 organizations last year. WorkplaceDynamics will contact nominated businesses and ask to reach out to employees with a short, 24-question survey. Companies will be surveyed through May.
Anyone can nominate a company. You can nominate your workplace at http://www.charlotteobserver.com/nominateor call 704-954-8760.
Comments