Giving back to the Charlotte community boosts these spirited Top Workplaces

Giving back is a priority for the Observer’s Top Workplaces, where employees show up in the Charlotte community in various ways:
▪ At Total Quality Logistics, members built a home with Habitat for Humanity, worked with Charlotte Rescue Mission, and ran in the Relay for Life fundraiser for cancer research.
▪ In October 2015, Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates hosted its inaugural Back On Track 5K event, and donated $12,000 in proceeds to the Spinal Research Foundation.
▪ Employees at software developer Fleetmatics participated in charity walks to find cures for crohn’s disease and ALS.
▪ Once a year, the entire company at LGI Homes takes the day off to volunteer at a local philanthropy.
▪ Volunteers from financial services firm Charles Schwab organized books and supplies at Myers Park Traditional Elementary School.
If your workplace is engaged in the community this way, tell us about it. Nominations to be a part of the Charlotte Observer’s 2017 program are now open. Any organization in the Charlotte metro area with 35 or more employees can become a Top Workplace.
We’ll feature the region’s best employers in a special report that will publish in the fall.
Nominations can come from workplaces in this eight-county region: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina. Workplaces can be in the public, private, nonprofit or government sectors.
To conduct the survey, we’re teaming with WorkplaceDynamics, a Pennsylvania-based research firm that surveyed more than 2.8 million employees at nearly 7,000 organizations in 2016.
WorkplaceDynamics will contact nominated businesses, and ask to reach out to employees with a short survey.
The nomination deadline for our 2017 report is May 19.
You can nominate your workplace at www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or by calling 704-954-8760.
