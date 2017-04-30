Top Workplaces

April 30, 2017 9:00 AM

Time is running out to brag on your workplace

By Celeste Smith

cesmith@charlotteobserver.com

Time is running out to nominate your company for recognition as a Charlotte Observer Top Workplace.

Now in its third year, our program honors companies in three categories - large, midsize and small companies. Last year’s No. 1 ranking companies were Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates in the large category, midsize Morris-Jenkins Heating & Air, and web and app developer Skookum in the small-company sector.

Anyone can nominate a business. WorkplaceDynamics, the Observer’s partner in the survey, will contact the nominated organizations. The deadline to nominate is May 19. The region’s Top Workplaces will be revealed both online and in a special print section publishing Oct. 1, and honored at a celebration on Sept. 28.

To nominate a company, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or call 704-954-8760.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Movement Mortgage

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Movement Mortgage 1:04

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Movement Mortgage
Visiting our Top Workplaces: Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat 0:49

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat
Visiting our Top Workplaces: LendingTree 1:05

Visiting our Top Workplaces: LendingTree

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos