View from a No. 1 Top Workplace: It’s about helping each other

Being a two-time Top Workplace is a big deal to Jag Gill, CEO of Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates. CEENTA ranked No. 1. among large companies in the recognition program last year.
To him, earning the honor – which is based on employee surveys – says a lot about his company culture.
“So as new employees come in, some of our more seasoned employees make sure that that culture is passed on,” Gill said during a visit to our Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces last fall.
“We always take care of the patients first, but there are times that we have to take care of each other as well. So if an employee sees another employee not doing well, they pick them up...and I think that goes a long way towards us having employees that like to come to work every day.”
