Work at a Top Place? Tell us

Whitney Smith, is service support representative for Jack Henry & Associates, a two-time Charlotte Observer Top Workplace.
By Celeste Smith

cesmith@charlotteobserver.com

May 09, 2017 9:00 AM

Don’t delay. Nominate your employer to be included in the Charlotte Observer’s 2017 Top Workplaces special report. The deadline is May 19.

Nominations are welcome from all types of businesses - including public, private, nonprofit and government. Any workplace with at least 35 employees and located in our eight-county region is eligible. Those counties are Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.

We’re teaming with WorkplaceDynamics, a Pennsylvania-based research firm that surveyed more than 2.8 million employees at nearly 7,000 organizations in 2016.

WorkplaceDynamics will contact nominated businesses, and ask to reach out to employees with a short survey. We’ll highlight the region’s greatest workplaces both online and in a special print section publishing Oct. 1, and honor them at a celebration on Sept. 28.

▪ To nominate a company: www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate.

▪ For more information: Call 704-954-8760.

▪ Nominations are due May 19.

