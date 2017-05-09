Work at a Top Place? Tell us

Don’t delay. Nominate your employer to be included in the Charlotte Observer’s 2017 Top Workplaces special report. The deadline is May 19.
Nominations are welcome from all types of businesses - including public, private, nonprofit and government. Any workplace with at least 35 employees and located in our eight-county region is eligible. Those counties are Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
We’re teaming with WorkplaceDynamics, a Pennsylvania-based research firm that surveyed more than 2.8 million employees at nearly 7,000 organizations in 2016.
WorkplaceDynamics will contact nominated businesses, and ask to reach out to employees with a short survey. We’ll highlight the region’s greatest workplaces both online and in a special print section publishing Oct. 1, and honor them at a celebration on Sept. 28.
▪ To nominate a company: www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate.
▪ For more information: Call 704-954-8760.
▪ Nominations are due May 19.
Comments