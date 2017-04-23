Don’t be jealous. Check out the perks at these Top Workplaces

Talk about cool perks. Here’s a look at what some of the Charlotte Observer’s Top Workplaces offer their employees:
Flores & Associates: Abbreviated summer hours, company-sponsored year round sports leagues, and shared tickets to the Charlotte Knights and Carolina Panthers games.
Vannoy Construction: An annual invitation to go to the Vannoy family’s Ashe County land and cut a fresh Christmas tree.
Consolidated Planning Inc.: Free shoe shine days, and a health and wellness program that includes a specialist coming in to work with people on diet and exercise.
Movement Mortgage: Access to corporate chaplains, family nights at local sporting events, and a dinner date night that included childcare and a $50 gift card.
InVue: A fitness reimbursement benefit, plus onsite fitness classes.
That’s just a sample. Think your organization can match that? Let us know. Nominations are due May 19 for inclusion in the Observer’s 2017 Top Workplaces program.
The region's Top Workplaces will be revealed both online and in a special print section publishing Oct. 1, and honored at a celebration on Sept. 28.
Workplaces with at least 35 people are eligible. Nominations can come from organizations in this eight-county region: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina. Workplaces can be in the public, private, nonprofit or government sectors.
Do it today: www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate.
Nominate your company to be a 2017 Top Workplace
To see last year’s winners, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/news/business/top-workplaces/.
To nominate a company, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate.
For more information, call 704-954-8760.
Nominations are due Friday, May 19.
Comments