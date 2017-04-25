Can your company make our Top Workplaces list?

Don’t miss out on a chance to nominate your organization for recognition in the Observer’s 2017 Top Workplaces program.
Any organization with 35 or more employees in the Charlotte metro area is eligible to participate. Nominations can come from public, private, nonprofit or government workplaces.
The region's Top Workplaces will be revealed both online and in a special print section publishing Oct. 1, and honored at a celebration on Sept. 28.
Workplaces must be in this eight-county region: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
The deadline for nominations is May 19.
Nominate your workplace at www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or by calling 704-954-8760.
