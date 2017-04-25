Top Workplaces

April 25, 2017 9:00 PM

Can your company make our Top Workplaces list?

By Celeste Smith

cesmith@charlotteobserver.com

Don’t miss out on a chance to nominate your organization for recognition in the Observer’s 2017 Top Workplaces program.

Any organization with 35 or more employees in the Charlotte metro area is eligible to participate. Nominations can come from public, private, nonprofit or government workplaces.

The region's Top Workplaces will be revealed both online and in a special print section publishing Oct. 1, and honored at a celebration on Sept. 28.

Workplaces must be in this eight-county region: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.

The deadline for nominations is May 19.

Nominate your workplace at www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or by calling 704-954-8760.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Movement Mortgage

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Movement Mortgage 1:04

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Movement Mortgage
Visiting our Top Workplaces: Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat 0:49

Visiting our Top Workplaces: Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat
Visiting our Top Workplaces: LendingTree 1:05

Visiting our Top Workplaces: LendingTree

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos