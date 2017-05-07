Help your workplace get the attention it deserves

Charlotte-area employees: Draw some well-deserved attention to your workplace team. Nominate your organization for recognition in the Observer’s Top Workplaces program.
It’s easy to do, and it’s free. Your workplace is eligible if it has at least 35 employees. Organizations in these eight counties can participate: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
WorkplaceDynamics, the Observer’s research partner in this project, will contact nominated businesses, and ask to reach out to employees with a 24-question survey.
Employee responses determine the winners. The region’s Top Workplaces will be revealed both online and in a special print section publishing Oct. 1, and honored at a celebration on Sept. 28.
Nominations are due May 19. Go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or call 704-954-8760.
Rising to the top
To see last year’s winners, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/news/business/top-workplaces/.
