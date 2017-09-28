Why I love my job: Aerotek, Inc.

Justin Glatzer has seen Aerotek, Inc.’s presence in Charlotte grow from about 15 people when he started more than 11 years ago to about 130 people spread out over three offices today.
Aerotek is a provider of technical, professional and industrial recruiting and staffing services based in Hanover, Md., and its parent company is Allegis Group, a global talent solutions provider.
Glatzer is a divisonal practice leader who manages recruiters and salespeople within the architecture, engineering and construction fields. He credits Aerotek’s growth in Charlotte to the company’s focus on people.
“Our tagline is, ‘Our people are everything,’ and I couldn’t agree more,” Glatzer said. “I’m a big believer in that,” he added, noting that the focus extends to clients, contract employees and internal employees alike.
Glatzer described Aerotek’s Charlotte office as “a pretty special place,” crediting the tone set by Executive Director of Recruiting Operations Rick Wheaton, Director of Business Operations Ken Maeda and Regional Vice President Greg Jones.
“We work hard to build a culture of development, which in turn leads to a culture of performance and success,” he said. “We really do care about each other and do what we can to bring out the best in each other.”
Glatzer highlighted Aerotek’s training program as “second to none,” saying, “A lot of the trainings have not only helped me from a professional standpoint but absolutely from a personal standpoint.”
He said the spotlight on that kind of advancement creates an exceptional atmosphere that makes it a fun place to work.
“The thing that makes it a special place for me is absolutely the people. There’s people around me that I care deeply for, and they make me want to become better, and it makes me want to help others become better.”
