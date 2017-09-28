Top workplaces with amazing benefits

Charlotte’s Top Workplaces offer an array of creative benefits for their employees. Here’s a sampling of some of the best.
Magellan Aviation Group, CCS Construction Staffing and Flores & Associates each provide 100 percent paid health insurance for their employees.
True Homes and LGI Homes both offer employees a discount on new homes built by the company. True Homes also offers to pay the cost of one week of summer camp up to $350 for all full-time associates’ children and grandchildren.
Ally Financial offers up to 20 weeks of leave for birth parents and 12 weeks for non-birth parents, and two weeks of caregiver leave at full salary. The company also provides for 15 days of subsidized back-up child care each year.
Accrue Partners provides a technology credit to all employees to cover their phone and internet expenses.
Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Inc. employees can accrue up to 80 hours of personal time and 160 hours of vacation a year in addition to giving everyone the week of July 4th off and matching the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools winter holiday.
PassportParking Inc. employees enjoy unlimited paid time off, ping pong in the office and free dinner for anyone who works past 7 p.m.
Positec Tool Group makes in-house Starbucks refreshments available for employees.
Source: Workplace Dynamics
Heidi Finley
