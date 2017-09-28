Top Workplaces that give back

Companies are often so intertwined with their locales that giving back becomes part of their mission and corporate vision. Here are some noteworthy contributions that Top Workplaces are making to community service.
AdvantaClean Systems, Inc. has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help defeat childhood cancer and other diseases. Fundraising efforts include a “Give Five, Change Lives” initiative that asks customers to donate $5 for every job AdvantaClean performs, and hosting the Braylon Beam Celebrity Golf Classic. In Charlotte, Hemby Children’s Hospital will soon unveil the Jeffrey R. Dudan family kitchen, named after AdvantaClean’s CEO.
American Income Life (Cook, Bitman & Reyes Agencies) collects canned food from clients and donates it to families in need. At the end of each month, any food not given directly to a family in need is donated to agencies such as Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
CapTech Ventures, Inc. is active in supporting STEM education and technology through various organizations and events, and helps provide some pro bono services to local organizations such as the Joe Martin ALS Foundation and Center for Prevention Services. CapTech’s office also features a Community Partnership Board, where employees can share opportunities to get involved with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Run For Your Life.
Cardinal Solutions Group supports local charities suggested by employees on a monthly basis. Cardinal is additionally a long-time supporter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, raising more than $100,000 in the past decade and participating annually in Light the Night.
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates physicians and employees set out on mission trips together, supporting the World Pediatric Project in providing medical care for children in the Dominican Republic. Workers have also volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House, participated in Operation Christmas Child for needy children and have hosted a 5K race called CNSA Back On Track 5K to raise funds for local charities.
CCS Construction Staffing puts together a team to help build a house with Habitat for Humanity each year. Workers also volunteer at Second Harvest and the Charlotte Rescue Mission during the holiday seasons, and donate to the American Cancer Society, Red Cross and Toys for Tots.
Conclusive Analytics offers the Community Matters volunteer program, encouraging employees to share their time and skills with eight hours of paid time off. Workers recently held a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina that boasted a food truck rally and a carnival. Conclusive provides monthly snacks for families and visitors at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, sponsors the annual Pedal the Park bike ride and helps with landscaping work. Associates spent time with veterans at the Salisbury VA Medical Center, volunteer at the Salvation Army’s Christmas center and make 800 sandwiches each year to help out the homeless through Urban Ministry’s Operation Sandwich.
Edifice Inc. commits 10 percent of its income to charitable organizations within the communities it serves.
Fifth Third Bank’s regional employees have contributed 6,100 volunteer service hours to local organizations and were involved in 86 local boards and committees. Employees have visited fifth graders at eight schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Cleveland County School Districts for Young Bankers Club training and partner with community organizations for trips by the Financial Empowerment Mobile to provide North Carolina residents with credit counseling, financial literacy, homeownership assistance and access to banking products, among other initiatives.
FreemanWhite, a Haskell Company, offers employees 4 work hours to volunteer each month.
Source: Workplace Dynamics
– Heidi Finley
