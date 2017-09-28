Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces 2017

September 28, 2017 7:30 PM

Rank

Size

Company

Year

Founded

Ownership

Sector

Headquarters

Locations in the

Charlotte area

Employees in

the region

Years

on list

1

Large

RoundPoint Mortgage

Servicing Corporation

2007

Private

Mortgage Lending

Charlotte

1

550

1

2

Large

Compass Group North America

1994

Public

Foodservice & Support Services

Charlotte

415

2,500

3

3

Large

Ally Financial

1919

Public

Commercial Bank

Detroit, Mich.

3

1,136

1

4

Large

Fifth Third Bank

1858

Public

Financial Services

Cincinnati, Ohio

1

514

2

5

Large

Wingate University

1896

Non-profit

Education - College / University

Wingate

2

552

2

1

Midsize

True Homes LLC

2008

Private

Residential Construction

Monroe

1

191

2

2

Midsize

Key Benefit Administrators

1979

Private

Third Party Administrator

Indianapolis, Ind.

1

228

2

3

Midsize

GSM Services

1927

Private

Heating, Ventilation,

Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration

Gastonia

2

187

1

4

Midsize

Carolina Neurosurgery

& Spine Associates

1940

Private

Physicians Practice

Charlotte

8

377

3

5

Midsize

Allen Tate Co Inc

1957

Private

Real Estate

Charlotte

26

258

1

6

Midsize

Positec Tool Group

1994

Private

Direct Selling

Charlotte

1

166

1

7

Midsize

Townsquare Interactive

2011

Public

Advertising & Marketing

Charlotte

1

272

1

8

Midsize

National Gypsum Co

1925

Private

Gypsum

Charlotte

2

288

1

9

Midsize

LendingTree, LLC

1996

Public

Lending marketplace

Charlotte

1

331

3

10

Midsize

GM Financial

1992

Public

Auto Financing

Fort Worth, Texas

2

300

3

1

Small

Skookum

2005

Private

Custom Software Development

& Consulting

Charlotte

1

43

2

2

Small

LGI Homes

2003

Public

Real Estate

The Woodlands, Texas

4

41

2

3

Small

Charles Schwab

1973

Public

Financial Services

San Francisco, Calif.

2

63

2

4

Small

American Income Life

(Cook, Bitman & Reyes Agencies)

1951

Parent

company

Financial Services & Insurance

Waco, Texas

3

59

1

5

Small

Insight Global

2001

Private

Staffing

Atlanta, Ga.

1

89

2

6

Small

Edifice Inc

1978

Private

Building Construction

Charlotte

1

94

1

7

Small

MPV Properties, LLC

2010

Partnership

Integrated Development,

Construction, & Management

Charlotte

1

39

3

8

Small

Vannoy Construction

1952

Private

Building Construction

Jefferson

1

47

3

9

Small

Baird Private Wealth Management

1919

Private

Financial Advisors

Milwaukee, Wis.

3

44

1

10

Small

Sherpa

2001

Partnership

Staffing

Charlotte

1

43

1

11

Small

AccruePartners

2002

Private

Staffing, Search

and Project Solutions

Charlotte

1

47

3

12

Small

U.S. District Court

1900

Government

Federal Government

Charlotte

2

49

3

13

Small

Cardinal Solutions Group

1996

Private

IT

Cincinnati, Ohio

1

118

2

14

Small

Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center

2006

Partnership

Healthcare

Concord

1

80

3

15

Small

Barefoot and Company Inc

1971

Private

Specialty Building Supplies

Charlotte

1

120

1

16

Small

Consolidated Planning Inc

1981

Private

Financial Advisors

Charlotte

2

73

3

17

Small

Aerotek, Inc.

1983

Private

Staffing

Hanover, Md.

3

129

1

18

Small

Xceleration

1999

Private

Rewards and Incentive programs

Charlotte

2

41

1

19

Small

GMR Marketing

1979

Public

Advertising & Marketing

New Berlin, Wis.

1

56

3

20

Small

The Container Store

1978

Public

Store and organization retailer

Coppell, Texas

1

43

3

21

Small

Red Moon Marketing

2002

Private

Experiential Marketing

Charlotte

1

44

2

22

Small

Flores & Associates

1986

Private

Administrator of Tax-Advantage

Reimbursement Programs

Charlotte

1

45

2

23

Small

CCS Construction Staffing

2008

Private

Construction - Staffing

Charlotte

1

56

1

24

Small

Magellan Aviation Group

2000

Partnership

Aerospace Products & Services

Charlotte

1

72

2

25

Small

Conclusive Analytics

2000

Private

Analytics Services

Charlotte

1

48

2

26

Small

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

1996

Private

Mortgage Lending

Virginia Beach, Va.

2

103

2

27

Small

The Daniel Group, Ltd.

1989

Private

Consulting

Charlotte

1

52

1

28

Small

Personal Home Care /

PHC Home Health

2003

Private

Home Healthcare Services

Charlotte

1

47

2

29

Small

TransUnion

1968

Public

Information Services

Chicago, Ill.

1

42

3

30

Small

CapTech Ventures, Inc.

1997

Private

IT Management Consulting

Richmond, Va.

1

113

1

31

Small

PassportParking Inc

2010

Private

Enterprise Software

Charlotte

1

69

3

32

Small

AdvantaClean Systems, Inc.

2001

Private

Franchise Provider -

Light Environmental Services

Huntersville

1

38

1

33

Small

Developmental Disabilities

Resources, Inc.

1999

Private

Healthcare

Charlotte

3

71

1

34

Small

Jack Henry & Associates Inc

1976

Public

Banking Software /

Information Technology

Monett, Mo.

1

138

3

35

Small

SouthWood Corporation

1970

Private

Sign Manufacturing

Charlotte

1

51

1

36

Small

Communities In Schools

of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Inc.

1984

Non-profit

Non-profit

Washington, D.C.

43

107

1

37

Small

Mueller Die Cut Solutions

1940

Private

Manufacturing

Charlotte

1

149

2

38

Small

InVue

2007

Private

Retail Security

Charlotte

1

143

2

39

Small

Northwestern Mutual

1967

Cooperative/Mutual

Life Insurance, Annuities,

& Retirement Investment

Milwaukee, Wis.

1

56

2

40

Small

FreemanWhite, a Haskell Company

1892

Private

Architecture

Charlotte

1

97

1

LARGE COMPANIES: 500 OR MORE EMPLOYEES IN THE REGION MIDSIZE COMPANIES: 150-499 EMPLOYEES IN THE REGION SMALL COMPANIES: 149 OR FEWER EMPLOYEES IN THE REGION

Source: Workplace Dynamics

