Top Workplaces 2017

Rank
Size
Company
Year
Founded
Ownership
Sector
Headquarters
Locations in the
Charlotte area
Employees in
the region
Years
on list
1
Large
RoundPoint Mortgage
Servicing Corporation
2007
Private
Mortgage Lending
Charlotte
1
550
1
2
Large
Compass Group North America
1994
Public
Foodservice & Support Services
Charlotte
415
2,500
3
3
Large
Ally Financial
1919
Public
Commercial Bank
Detroit, Mich.
3
1,136
1
4
Large
Fifth Third Bank
1858
Public
Financial Services
Cincinnati, Ohio
1
514
2
5
Large
Wingate University
1896
Non-profit
Education - College / University
Wingate
2
552
2
1
Midsize
True Homes LLC
2008
Private
Residential Construction
Monroe
1
191
2
2
Midsize
Key Benefit Administrators
1979
Private
Third Party Administrator
Indianapolis, Ind.
1
228
2
3
Midsize
GSM Services
1927
Private
Heating, Ventilation,
Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration
Gastonia
2
187
1
4
Midsize
Carolina Neurosurgery
& Spine Associates
1940
Private
Physicians Practice
Charlotte
8
377
3
5
Midsize
Allen Tate Co Inc
1957
Private
Real Estate
Charlotte
26
258
1
6
Midsize
Positec Tool Group
1994
Private
Direct Selling
Charlotte
1
166
1
7
Midsize
Townsquare Interactive
2011
Public
Advertising & Marketing
Charlotte
1
272
1
8
Midsize
National Gypsum Co
1925
Private
Gypsum
Charlotte
2
288
1
9
Midsize
LendingTree, LLC
1996
Public
Lending marketplace
Charlotte
1
331
3
10
Midsize
GM Financial
1992
Public
Auto Financing
Fort Worth, Texas
2
300
3
1
Small
Skookum
2005
Private
Custom Software Development
& Consulting
Charlotte
1
43
2
2
Small
LGI Homes
2003
Public
Real Estate
The Woodlands, Texas
4
41
2
3
Small
Charles Schwab
1973
Public
Financial Services
San Francisco, Calif.
2
63
2
4
Small
American Income Life
(Cook, Bitman & Reyes Agencies)
1951
Parent
company
Financial Services & Insurance
Waco, Texas
3
59
1
5
Small
Insight Global
2001
Private
Staffing
Atlanta, Ga.
1
89
2
6
Small
Edifice Inc
1978
Private
Building Construction
Charlotte
1
94
1
7
Small
MPV Properties, LLC
2010
Partnership
Integrated Development,
Construction, & Management
Charlotte
1
39
3
8
Small
Vannoy Construction
1952
Private
Building Construction
Jefferson
1
47
3
9
Small
Baird Private Wealth Management
1919
Private
Financial Advisors
Milwaukee, Wis.
3
44
1
10
Small
Sherpa
2001
Partnership
Staffing
Charlotte
1
43
1
11
Small
AccruePartners
2002
Private
Staffing, Search
and Project Solutions
Charlotte
1
47
3
12
Small
U.S. District Court
1900
Government
Federal Government
Charlotte
2
49
3
13
Small
Cardinal Solutions Group
1996
Private
IT
Cincinnati, Ohio
1
118
2
14
Small
Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center
2006
Partnership
Healthcare
Concord
1
80
3
15
Small
Barefoot and Company Inc
1971
Private
Specialty Building Supplies
Charlotte
1
120
1
16
Small
Consolidated Planning Inc
1981
Private
Financial Advisors
Charlotte
2
73
3
17
Small
Aerotek, Inc.
1983
Private
Staffing
Hanover, Md.
3
129
1
18
Small
Xceleration
1999
Private
Rewards and Incentive programs
Charlotte
2
41
1
19
Small
GMR Marketing
1979
Public
Advertising & Marketing
New Berlin, Wis.
1
56
3
20
Small
The Container Store
1978
Public
Store and organization retailer
Coppell, Texas
1
43
3
21
Small
Red Moon Marketing
2002
Private
Experiential Marketing
Charlotte
1
44
2
22
Small
Flores & Associates
1986
Private
Administrator of Tax-Advantage
Reimbursement Programs
Charlotte
1
45
2
23
Small
CCS Construction Staffing
2008
Private
Construction - Staffing
Charlotte
1
56
1
24
Small
Magellan Aviation Group
2000
Partnership
Aerospace Products & Services
Charlotte
1
72
2
25
Small
Conclusive Analytics
2000
Private
Analytics Services
Charlotte
1
48
2
26
Small
Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
1996
Private
Mortgage Lending
Virginia Beach, Va.
2
103
2
27
Small
The Daniel Group, Ltd.
1989
Private
Consulting
Charlotte
1
52
1
28
Small
Personal Home Care /
PHC Home Health
2003
Private
Home Healthcare Services
Charlotte
1
47
2
29
Small
TransUnion
1968
Public
Information Services
Chicago, Ill.
1
42
3
30
Small
CapTech Ventures, Inc.
1997
Private
IT Management Consulting
Richmond, Va.
1
113
1
31
Small
PassportParking Inc
2010
Private
Enterprise Software
Charlotte
1
69
3
32
Small
AdvantaClean Systems, Inc.
2001
Private
Franchise Provider -
Light Environmental Services
Huntersville
1
38
1
33
Small
Developmental Disabilities
Resources, Inc.
1999
Private
Healthcare
Charlotte
3
71
1
34
Small
Jack Henry & Associates Inc
1976
Public
Banking Software /
Information Technology
Monett, Mo.
1
138
3
35
Small
SouthWood Corporation
1970
Private
Sign Manufacturing
Charlotte
1
51
1
36
Small
Communities In Schools
of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Inc.
1984
Non-profit
Non-profit
Washington, D.C.
43
107
1
37
Small
Mueller Die Cut Solutions
1940
Private
Manufacturing
Charlotte
1
149
2
38
Small
InVue
2007
Private
Retail Security
Charlotte
1
143
2
39
Small
Northwestern Mutual
1967
Cooperative/Mutual
Life Insurance, Annuities,
& Retirement Investment
Milwaukee, Wis.
1
56
2
40
Small
FreemanWhite, a Haskell Company
1892
Private
Architecture
Charlotte
1
97
1
LARGE COMPANIES: 500 OR MORE EMPLOYEES IN THE REGION MIDSIZE COMPANIES: 150-499 EMPLOYEES IN THE REGION SMALL COMPANIES: 149 OR FEWER EMPLOYEES IN THE REGION
Source: Workplace Dynamics
