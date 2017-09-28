GSM Services: A 90-year-old family business that prioritizes service to others

Gastonia-based GSM Services started out as a small sheet metal shop and metal roofing company in 1927. In the 90 years since, it has grown into a private company that provides services for residential and commercial properties, including heating and cooling, insulation, and roof repair and replacement.
The family owned business encompasses 187 employees in two Charlotte-area locations.
“We feel very fortunate to have been around for as long as we have,” co-owner Steven Long said. “Our coworkers and community have supported us over the years and helped us grow into the company we are today.”
Steven Long and his fellow co-owner Joel Long are brothers, and both are N.C. State graduates. They learned the business working with their father and are the third generation in their family to lead the company.
Joel Long is president of the Commercial Division; Steven Long is president of the Residential Division. Both are involved in community organizations that include the Rotary Club, the Community Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club, Cancer Services and the Gaston Chamber.
“I believe our culture is one of service to each other, our community and our customers,” Steven Long said.
GSM won the United Way of Gaston County’s Community Leadership Award for 2017 for its charitable work. The Gaston County School System, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Gaston County, the Salvation Army and the Shelter of Gaston County have all benefited, in addition to many others.
One of the company’s favorite methods to give back to the community is through its pink van; proceeds from work performed using the van goes to Cancer Services of Gaston County.
An employee described GSM in the Top Workplaces survey as both “challenging and rewarding. GSM truly believes in doing the right thing no matter what.” Another said, “The owners really care about their employees and the forward progress of the company.”
Indeed, GSM finished out 2016 as an :Outstanding Employer” winner through the Governor’s NCWorks Award of Distinction program. In announcing the award, Gov. Pat McCrory noted, “GSM’s nomination was based on their demonstrated contributions to the economy and improved workforce development opportunities in the community.”
In his acknowledgment of the award, Steven Long said, “North Carolina, and Gaston County in particular, is our home. We want to do all we can to give back and to help achieve the goal of giving North Carolina a competitive edge when it comes to highly skilled workers.”
What makes GSM so successful? Its people, Steven Long said.
“Every day is different and a challenge. We believe in giving growth opportunities to our team members,” he said. “We have a terrific group of team members that believe in our vision and are committed to living it out each day.”
