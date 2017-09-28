Special awards

Top Workplaces

These special award recipients were chosen based on employee responses to specific survey statements.

Leadership, Large company: T. Rhett Brown, Wingate University

Leadership, Midsize company: Mark Boyce and Dan Horner, True Homes, LLC

Leadership, Small company: David Barefoot, Barefoot and Company, Inc.

Company direction: RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation

Managers: GSM Services

Encouraging new ideas: GMR Marketing

Doers who get things done: Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center

Meaningful work: U.S. District Court

Ethics: Baird Private Wealth Management

Clued-in senior management: Allen Tate Co., Inc.

Communication: Fifth Third Bank

Shows appreciation: Compass Group North America

Work/life flexibility: Key Benefit Administrators

Provides training: Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates

Benefits package: Ally Financial

