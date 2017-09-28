Special awards

These special award recipients were chosen based on employee responses to specific survey statements.
Leadership, Large company: T. Rhett Brown, Wingate University
Leadership, Midsize company: Mark Boyce and Dan Horner, True Homes, LLC
Leadership, Small company: David Barefoot, Barefoot and Company, Inc.
Company direction: RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation
Managers: GSM Services
Encouraging new ideas: GMR Marketing
Doers who get things done: Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center
Meaningful work: U.S. District Court
Ethics: Baird Private Wealth Management
Clued-in senior management: Allen Tate Co., Inc.
Communication: Fifth Third Bank
Shows appreciation: Compass Group North America
Work/life flexibility: Key Benefit Administrators
Provides training: Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates
Benefits package: Ally Financial
SOURCE: WORKPLACE DYNAMICS
