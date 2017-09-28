Charlotte Observer honors 55 Top Workplaces

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp., homebuilder True Homes LLC and software company Skookum were unveiled Thursday evening as the Charlotte area’s Top Workplaces for 2017.
In all, 55 companies were honored as Top Workplaces at an awards ceremony held in the NASCAR Tower production studio. The event included a keynote speech by David Oakley, founder and creative director of BooneOakley advertising.
The Charlotte Observer’s third annual Top Workplaces report was conducted in partnership with Workplace Dynamics. The Pennsylvania-based firm surveyed more than 9,500 employees to compile the rankings.
“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics, said in a press release. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health.
“And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day – the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together.”
Claffey added, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”
RoundPoint Mortgage took the No. 1 spot in the large company category, which included businesses with more than 500 employees in the Charlotte area. Following at No. 2 was foodservice company Compass Group North America, and Ally Financial was No. 3.
In the midsize categories of companies with150-499 employees in the region, Monroe-based True Homes topped the list at No. 1. Key Benefit Administrators, a third party administrator for health benefits, was No. 2. Gastonia-based GSM Services – a heating, air conditioning and refrigeration company – took the No. 3 spot.
Skookum claimed first place in small companies with 149 employees or fewer. Homebuilder LGI Homes came in at No. 2, and Charles Schwab placed at No. 3 for the second year in a row.
The entire list of Top Workplaces and profiles of the top companies can be found at bit.ly/TopWorkplacesCLT.
