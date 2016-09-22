Gallery: Protestors in uptown Charlotte

Protestors block an intersection near the Transit Center as they march uptown in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
Protestors stop at an intersection blocked by bicycle officers along Trade Street in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A protestor cheers others as they march to the Epicentre in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
Protestors chant and listen for others response as they march to the Epicentre in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A man voices his views during a rally/prayer vigil at Marshall Park in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A man, center, voices his views during a rally/prayer vigil at Marshall Park in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A woman displays her hands during a rally/prayer vigil at Marshall Park in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
Men voice their views during a rally/prayer vigil at Marshall Park in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
CMPD officers in riot gear block the intersection near the Epicentre in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A protestor places her arms in the air while on her knees in front of CMPD officers in riot gear at the intersection near the Epicentre in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A protestor walks in front of CMPD officers in riot gear with a sign reading "All Lives Matter We Are 1" in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A CMPD officer speaks with protestors in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A CMPD officer, center, speaks with protestors in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
CMPD officers listen to a protestor at the Epicentre in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
CMPD officers begin to push protestors from the intersection near the Epicentre in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
Debris falls upon CMPD officers and protestors as officers began to push protestors from the intersection near the Epicentre in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
CMPD officers begin to move protestors down a street in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
CMPD officers take a protestor into custody in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A man, center, walks between CMPD officers and protestors in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A protestor, center, is taken into custody by CMPD officers in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
A protestor, center, yells to other protestors as CMPD officers, left, look on in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The yelling protestor was later taken into custody. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
Protestor disperse in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
