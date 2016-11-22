Gallery: The Mitey Riders

Mitey Riders rider Lexi Haas, right, smiles along with Harry Swimmer, center, as Haas rides a horse in the ring at Misty Meadows Farm in Weddington, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Valerie Proctor, 11, right, gives the thumbs up to her mother and onlookers as she stands at the top of the loading ramp with Harry Swimmer, left, on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC. Valerie is in her first year of riding.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Olivia Waggoner, 12, walks with Harry Swimmer onto the loading dock on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Mitey Riders rider John Coffey, 13, sits atop Snow Lilly as Harry Swimmer, center/right, smiles on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Mitey Riders rider Owen Farr, 13, can't help but smile as he prepares for his ride on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. Looking on Harry Swimmer, left, mom, Christi, right of center and volunteer Patty Carpenter, right. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harry Swimmer, back center, talks with Mitey Riders rider Owen Farr, 13, left, and his mother, Christi, right, prior to Owen's ride on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Mitey Riders and volunteers leave the ring following a ride and head back to the barn on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harry Swimmer, top/center, follows Mitey Riders rider Olivia Waggoner down from the loading ramp on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Mitey Riders rider Drew Adkins, 12, sits atop Ollie waiting to leave the loading dock as Harry Swimmer, right and volunteer Naia Ward, left and Joy Simon, front, make final adjustments on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harry Swimmer, left, carries Mitey Riders rider Alex Crisp, 13, from his ride on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harry Swimmer, left, carries Mitey Riders rider Alex Crisp, 13, from his ride on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Mitey Riders rider Lexi Haas, center, looks up at Harry Swimmer, right and smiles as her mother, Susan Haas, left, helps to lift her onto her ride on Thursday, November 17, 2016. For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harry Swimmer, left, keeps a close eye as Mitey Riders rider Lexi Haas, right, is guided over jumps at Misty Meadows Farm in Weddington, NC on Thursday, November 17, 2016. For 23 years, Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harry Swimmer, left, watches as Stacy Marx, right, brushes a horse on Thursday, November 17, 2016. Marx is the inspiration for Swimmer's Mitey Riders program at his Misty Meadows Farm in Weddington, NC. For 23 years, Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses. Through an interpreter, Marx said, "Harry has a big heart."
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harry Swimmer, right, catches up with Stacy Marx, left, on Thursday, November 17, 2016. Marx is the inspiration for Swimmer's Mitey Riders program at his Misty Meadows Farm in Weddington, NC. For 23 years, Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses. Through an interpreter, Marx said, "Harry has a big heart."
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Harry Swimmer holds the hand of Stacy Marx on Thursday, November 17, 2016. Marx is the inspiration for Swimmer's Mitey Riders program at his Misty Meadows Farm in Weddington, NC. For 23 years, Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses. Through an interpreter, Marx said, "Harry has a big heart."
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
For 23 years, Harry Swimmer and his nonprofit, Mitey Riders, have introduced hundreds of children with disabilities to the healing power of horses at his farm Misty Meadows in Weddington, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com