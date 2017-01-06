Gallery: Charlotte's St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church's Christmas liturgy

Members of Charlotte's Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church braved the threat of snow to celebrate the Christmas liturgy on Friday, January 6, 2017. Placing the oak branches on the fire is called Babnjak. Like other Orthodox churches in Eastern countries like Russia, Bulgaria and Serbia, the families who attend St. Simeon follow the Julian calendar, hence the different date for Christmas than Western churches, which follow the Gregorian calendar.
Members of Charlotte's Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church walk around the church three times as they celebrate the Christmas liturgy on Friday, January 6, 2017. Like other Orthodox churches in Eastern countries like Russia, Bulgaria and Serbia, the families who attend St. Simeon follow the Julian calendar, hence the different date for Christmas than Western churches, which follow the Gregorian calendar.
Father Theodore Kyritsis, Pastor Emeritus, speaks to members of Charlotte's Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church as they celebrate the Christmas liturgy on Friday, January 6, 2017. Like other Orthodox churches in Eastern countries like Russia, Bulgaria and Serbia, the families who attend St. Simeon follow the Julian calendar, hence the different date for Christmas than Western churches, which follow the Gregorian calendar.
Children of Charlotte's Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church cover their eyes as they watch oak branches placed upon a fire during their celebration of the Christmas liturgy on Friday, January 6, 2017. The placing of oak branches on the fire is called Babnjak and represents The Life. Like other Orthodox churches in Eastern countries like Russia, Bulgaria and Serbia, the families who attend St. Simeon follow the Julian calendar, hence the different date for Christmas than Western churches, which follow the Gregorian calendar.
Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church priest Nemanja Tesic, center, blesses a congregant with the sign of the cross using oil as believers celebrated the Christmas liturgy on Friday, January 6, 2017. Like other Orthodox churches in Eastern countries like Russia, Bulgaria and Serbia, the families who attend St. Simeon follow the Julian calendar, hence the different date for Christmas than Western churches, which follow the Gregorian calendar.
Filip Mijanovic, left, leads the altar boys at Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church during the Christmas liturgy on Friday, January 6, 2017. Like other Orthodox churches in Eastern countries like Russia, Bulgaria and Serbia, the families who attend St. Simeon follow the Julian calendar, hence the different date for Christmas than Western churches, which follow the Gregorian calendar.
Priest Nemanja Tesic of Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church conducts the Christmas liturgy on Friday, January 6, 2017. Like other Orthodox churches in Eastern countries like Russia, Bulgaria and Serbia, the families who attend St. Simeon follow the Julian calendar, hence the different date for Christmas than Western churches, which follow the Gregorian calendar.
