Gallery: Interfaith Rally

People listen to speakers during an interfaith rally at Romare bearded Park in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The Charlotte Interfaith Peace and Unity Coalition organized the rally in wake of President Trump's executive order on refugees. The rally offered support and solidarity for refugees, immigrants and opposition to Trump.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Victoria Abdelfattah of Charlotte, NC, right, prays as passerby pass during an interfaith rally at Romare bearded Park in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The Charlotte Interfaith Peace and Unity Coalition organized the rally in wake of President Trump's executive order on refugees. The rally offered support and solidarity for refugees, immigrants and opposition to Trump.
People stand in unity during an interfaith rally at Romare bearded Park in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The Charlotte Interfaith Peace and Unity Coalition organized the rally in wake of President Trump's executive order on refugees. The rally offered support and solidarity for refugees, immigrants and opposition to Trump.
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, second from left, bows her head in prayer during an interfaith rally at Romare bearded Park in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The Charlotte Interfaith Peace and Unity Coalition organized the rally in wake of President Trump's executive order on refugees. The rally offered support and solidarity for refugees, immigrants and opposition to Trump.
Victoria Abdelfattah of Charlotte, NC prays during an interfaith rally at Romare bearded Park in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The Charlotte Interfaith Peace and Unity Coalition organized the rally in wake of President Trump's executive order on refugees. The rally offered support and solidarity for refugees, immigrants and opposition to Trump.
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, second from left, poses for photographs with women attending an interfaith rally at Romare bearded Park in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The Charlotte Interfaith Peace and Unity Coalition organized the rally in wake of President Trump's executive order on refugees. The rally offered support and solidarity for refugees, immigrants and opposition to Trump.
Children hold signs during an interfaith rally at Romare bearded Park in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The Charlotte Interfaith Peace and Unity Coalition organized the rally in wake of President Trump's executive order on refugees. The rally offered support and solidarity for refugees, immigrants and opposition to Trump.
Adam Idlibi, 1 yr./6mos. smiles as his mother, Bouchra Idlibi hands him a sign during an interfaith rally at Romare bearded Park in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The Charlotte Interfaith Peace and Unity Coalition organized the rally in wake of President Trump's executive order on refugees. The rally offered support and solidarity for refugees, immigrants and opposition to Trump.
