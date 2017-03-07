What started as a fire investigation with injuries has become a drug case in Pineville

The investigation of a house fire that left a Pineville woman severely burned has become a drug case, after Pineville Police reported finding marijuana at the site.
Police obtained warrants charging Abdelriahma Kheele Kirdasi, 30, who lives in the home at 123 Marine Drive, with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance, marijuana.
Nineteen ounces of marijuana were seized from the home and warrants were issued for Kirdasi’s arrest. He had not been found as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators have not released the name of the woman injured by the fire, and it was unclear Tuesday morning if she was linked to the marijuana.
Officers from the Pineville Police responded along with the Pineville Fire Department to the fire at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday.
Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported the woman suffered second-degree burns in the fire and two dogs were killed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
