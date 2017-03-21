What’s to blame for flight delays at Charlotte’s airport?

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Charlotte’s airport on Tuesday night, as a cold front brought showers and thunderstorms into the region.
The FAA ordered the ground stop at 8:30 p.m. The stop was still in effect at 9:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Greer, S.C., issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m. for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston and Lincoln counties. An updated warning was issued for Iredell and Rowan counties until 10:15 p.m.
Storms were expected in the Charlotte area until midnight, said Jeff Taylor, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C.
The temperature at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expected to drop from a high of 86 on Tuesday afternoon to a low of 54 by early Wednesday, according to the latest NWS forecast.
Highs are forecast to reach only 64 Wednesday, 52 Thursday and 64 Friday, before bouncing up to 73 Saturday, 74 Sunday and 75 Monday.
After Tuesday night, thunderstorms should move from our area, with none in the rest of the Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.
