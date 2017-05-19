Corrections

Just how hot is Charlotte’s real estate market? Breakfast event to feature Allen Tate president

The real estate market is tight in Charlotte – especially in South Charlotte, where inventory flies.

Get an update on local, regional and national residential real estate trends from Pat Riley, president and CEO of the Allen Tate Company, at the Charlotte Observer’s next Breakfast at SouthPark from 7:30-9 a.m. May 25 at Cafe Monte.

Riley will discuss the current and projected economy, where the real estate market is now, what consumers are looking for in homes, current home appreciation and what the future looks like in residential real estate. After his presentation, Riley will take questions from the audience.

Ticket price includes a hot breakfast at Cafe Monte Bakery and Bistro, 6700 Fairview Road. Purchase tickets at BreakfastAtSouthPark.com.

