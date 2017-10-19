Here’s what you need to know about candidates for mayor, city council, school board

Charlotte voters are going to the polls to choose their sixth mayor in four years – and elect a city council with at least five new faces.
Voters in Mecklenburg County’s six towns also will elect new leaders.
And county voters will choose new board members for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and vote on a $922 million in bonds for school construction and renovation.
Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 19. The election is Nov. 7.
Early voting
Early voting for Mecklenburg County’s municipal and school board elections starts Thursday morning. Find details here.
Mayor THEIR VOTING RECORDS: Mayoral hopefuls disagree on the streetcar and these other issues
VI LYLES (Democrat): They often agree, so what makes Democrat Vi Lyles different from Mayor Roberts?
KENNY SMITH (Republican): GOP’s Kenny Smith has voted as a fiscal conservative. Has he moved to center?
City Council
AT-LARGE CITY COUNCIL: Can Republicans crack at-large race when they’re out-numbered 2-1?
DISTRICT 2: Two candidates want to fix northwest council district’s problems, expand opportunities
DISTRICT 3: Mayfield faces Herrera in bid for fourth term on council in District 3
DISTRICT 6: Southeast Charlotte voters will choose among 3 council candidates – and 3 parties
DISTRICT 7: Ed Driggs faces Democratic challenger Sharon Roberts in District 7 race
School board, bond referendum
Here’s what you need to know about 19 school board candidates and CMS bonds
