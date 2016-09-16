WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 09.16.16

Several hundred people attended the dedication of the Never Forget 9/11 Monument in Cornelius. Cornelius firefighters and town officials, with the support of fire departments from across the region and a delegation of NYFD firefighters, unveiled and dedicated a Never Forget 9/11 Monument on Sunday , Sept. 11, 2016 at Cornelius-Lemley Fire Station No. 1. The monument includes a steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center Twin Towers. The beam was donated to Cornelius by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.