WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 09.16.16

WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin with The Charlotte Observer weather forecast for Sept. 16, 2016.
WBTV

Local

Cornelius dedicates 9/11 monument

Several hundred people attended the dedication of the Never Forget 9/11 Monument in Cornelius. Cornelius firefighters and town officials, with the support of fire departments from across the region and a delegation of NYFD firefighters, unveiled and dedicated a Never Forget 9/11 Monument on Sunday , Sept. 11, 2016 at Cornelius-Lemley Fire Station No. 1. The monument includes a steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center Twin Towers. The beam was donated to Cornelius by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Local

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing

With the new movie "Sully" appearing in theaters interest in the flight that had to crash land in the Hudson River is again peaking. Flight 1549 passengers, Dan Vinton, seat 15E and Beverly Waters, seat 21E, talked to visitors at the Carolinas Aviation Museum. Passengers from the flight will be available to discuss their experience for the next several weekends at the museum.

Editor's Choice Videos