Old Cleveland County High goes burns, cutting power to nearby neighborhood

An abandoned Cleveland County school building went up in flames Thursday evening and the cause remains under investigation, reports Observer news partner WBTV. The site is reportedly the old Cleveland High School building.
The fire was first reported early Thursday evening. According to Shelby firefighters, no one was injured when the three-story building caught fire along Hudson Street.
Officials on scene say the building was used about a year ago as a church, but power to the building has not been turned on in a while.
Power was cut to a nearby neighborhood as firefighters battled the flames, because the fire truck's boom was too close to power lines.
