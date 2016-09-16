‘We lost a hero’ governor says at Shelby officer’s funeral

Family, friends and police from across the state packed Keeter Stadium in Shelby on Friday for the funeral of police Officer Tim Brackeen, who was shot Saturday in the line of duty and died Monday at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The Rev. Stephen Brackeen officiated at the service and recounted special times with his brother. Police and their dogs processed by K9 Officer Brackeen’s casket, draped with a U.S. flag in front of home plate, and Gov. Pat McCrory addressed the assembled: “Our state mourns not only for the family of the Brackeens but the entire city of Shelby,” McCrory said. “We lost a hero this past week.”
Joe Marusak
Comments