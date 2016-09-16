CATS: Don’t use or charge Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices on trains and buses

The Charlotte Area Transit System “strongly urged” riders on Friday not to use or charge Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones on trains and buses or at stations and other CATS facilities, after the phones’ batteries were found to explode and catch fire.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday issued a recall of the devices. Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye blasted Samsung for trying to do the recall on its own, saying anyone who believes that to be adequate “needs to have more than their phone checked,” The Washington Post reported.
“Safety is our number one priority,” CATS said Friday, encouraging riders “to be responsible and follow the manufacturer's advice to turn off the Galaxy Note 7. This is particularly important when riding a transit system that transports thousands of citizens daily. Thank you for being a partner in safety.”
U.S. aviation safety officials also have warned airline passengers not to turn on or charge the phone during flights, or put them in checked bags.
Samsung promised replacement devices, but that was put on hold while regulators reviewed the situation, according to The Washington Post. Kaye said customers will now be offered full refunds, not just replacement devices, if they choose, the newspaper reported. Note 7 owners need to contact Samsung and provide a number from the back of the phone to determine whether that unit is at risk.
