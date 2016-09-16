Gallery: Funeral for Officer Tim Brackeen

Mike Duffy stands at attention with Ciko at the casket of Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen during his funeral at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. Ciko was officer Brackeen's dog in the K-9 unit.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NC Highway Patrol Officer P.B. Yount, center facing camera, hugs Shelby police officer S.M. Treadway, center back to camera, prior to the funeral for fallen Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
K-9 officers arrive at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School for Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen's funeral on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Traffic lines up entering the Shelby High School campus for Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen's funeral in Shelby, NC on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen's image and badge number are displayed on the scoreboard at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
A caisson carries the casket of fallen Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen through the outfield of Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC on Friday, September 16, 2016. The casket was placed at home plate. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
The caisson carrying the casket of Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen nears home plate at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
K-9 officers walk to home plate to salute Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen during his funeral at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
K-9 officers line the infield grass during Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen's funeral at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Officers remove the casket of Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen from a caisson during his funeral at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Shelby police officers stand during officer Tim Brackeen's funeral at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory prepares to present items to Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen's widow and family during officer Brackeen's funeral at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, center/kneeling, speaks with Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen's widow and family after presenting them with items during officer Brackeen's funeral at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC on Friday, September 16, 2016. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Rev. Stephen Brackeen, upper right, places his hand across his heart as the hearse carrying his brother, Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen's casket exits Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC on Friday, September 16, 2016. Rev. Brackeen delivered his brother's eulogy. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
