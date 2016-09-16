Gaston County wreck traps motorists

Rescuers used hydraulic tools to free several people trapped in a three-vehicle wreck in Gastonia on Friday.
The wreck happened at about 4 p.m. in front of Family Storage Center in the 1200 block of Bessemer City Road (N.C. 274), Fire Inspector Jim Landis of the Gastonia Fire Department said.
The collision involved a pickup truck, a minivan that landed on its roof and a car that ended up on its side, Landis said.
Rescue workers spent about 25 minutes freeing those trapped in the vehicles. The condition of the patients and further details of the wreck were unavailable. The Gastonia Police Department is investigating the wreck.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments