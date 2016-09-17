Woman bit by ‘aggressive’ fox in Charlotte park

Animal control officers in Charlotte are warning people who frequent Frazier Park about a woman attacked by a fox.
Signs are posted along the greenway, where the woman reported the attack last Sunday morning.
According to a report from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s Animal Care and Control Unit, the fox bit a 39-year-old woman on the left hand and she is undergoing post-exposure protocol.
The animal has not been caught and it is unclear if it is rabid. Animal control said there has been an increase in calls about foxes in the Charlotte area.
The victim described what happened but asked that she not be identified for privacy concerns.
“It was terrifying. I’ve never had an experience like that before,” she said.
The woman said she walks along the greenway in Frazier Park daily, without an animal. She said she was near the soccer fields when the fox attacked her.
“I saw it and started backing up and it just came towards me. I was kicking and it jumped up, I hit it with my coffee mug, that’s how I got it off me, and just ran,” she said.
There are now warning signs posted in the park. Many park goers walked right past them without noticing.
But a sign caught Ryan Trogstad’s eye as he walked with two dogs Friday. “I guess we wondered if it was rabid or if it was something maybe someone got a little too close to,” Trogstad said.
Animal control officers put out a trap for the fox. The park ranger and officers have checked all week, but have only caught an opossum.
The fox could still be in the busy park, that will have even more foot traffic this weekend and on Panthers gameday. A lot of people cut through the park on the way to Bank of America Stadium.
Officers said there have been no additional sightings since last Sunday.
Animal control officers warn against coming into contact with the fox, and keeping animals away.
CMPD’s animal care and control unit has a rabies clinic for Mecklenburg County residents on the second Saturday of each month. The clinic is from 8-11 A.M. at CMPD Animal Care and Control Shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive.
To make a report to CMPD’s Animal Care and Control Bureau, call 704-336-3786.
