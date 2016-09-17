Gallery: B.T.E.P. 3-on-3 street basketball tournament

Austin Hadden of the Hickory Grove Christian Lions 3-on-3 team dunks as his team warms up against the Phillip O. Berry Cardinals girls 3-on-3 team during B.T.E.P.'s first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the S. Mint St. area of Uptown Charlotte on Sept 17th. B.T.E.P (Bringing Together Extraordinary People) is a nonprofit which provides grants to underfunded youth athletic programs and provides programs for under-served youth. The games brought together players from a variety of ages and skill levels, competing on five full street courts. A Fan Fest also included vendors, prizes and giveaways. Novant is the title sponsor and provided up to 200 free clinics to the community. Winners from the Saturday 3-on-3 tournament will compete for the Championship on Sunday from 6-9 pm at Johnson C. Smith University Brayboy Gym, with members of the final winning team competing against a team of celebrities and professional athletes in the Celeb 3 on 3 Championship Game. A percentage of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit under-funded athletic programs, as well as help to create an anti-bullying program for Title One schools in Mecklenburg County.
Coach Ashnee Young, who was the coach for the Phillip O. Berry girls and boys participating 3-on-3 teams, congratulates winning players after one of the games during B.T.E.P.'s first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the S. Mint St. area of Uptown Charlotte on Sept 17th.
Justin Isom of the Hornets 3-on-3 team dunks during B.T.E.P.'s first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the S. Mint St. area of Uptown Charlotte on Sept 17th.
Zailan Peeler of Myers Park shoots against Santarae Nowell of Independence during B.T.E.P.'s first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the S. Mint St. area of Uptown Charlotte on Sept 17th.
Josiah Rawlings of the Charlotte Bangers rebounds against Zailan Peeler of Myers Park during B.T.E.P.'s first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the S. Mint St. area of Uptown Charlotte on Sept 17th.
Kortnie Anderson helps her baby Sasha Anderson, 4 months, dance to the music of Michael Jackson on the loudspeakers during B.T.E.P.'s first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the S. Mint St. area of Uptown Charlotte on Sept 17th.
Carla Horry walks with her children Domneya, 4, and Domineak, 2, during B.T.E.P.'s first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the S. Mint St. area of Uptown Charlotte on Sept 17th. B.T.E.P (Bringing Together Extraordinary People) is a nonprofit which provides grants to underfunded youth athletic programs and provides programs for under-served youth. The games brought together players from a variety of ages and skill levels, competing on five full street courts.
Action during B.T.E.P.'s first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the S. Mint St. area of Uptown Charlotte on Sept 17th.
