B.T.E.P. 3-on-3 street basketball tournament

B.T.E.P. held its first annual 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament in the streets in the South Mint Street area of Uptown Charlotte on Saturday. B.T.E.P (Bringing Together Extraordinary People) is a nonprofit which provides grants to underfunded youth athletic programs and provides programs for under-served youth. The games brought together players from a variety of ages and skill levels, competing on five street courts. Winners from the Saturday 3-on-3 tournament will compete for the Championship on Sunday from 6-9 pm at Johnson C. Smith University Brayboy Gym, with members of the final winning team competing against a team of celebrities and professional athletes in the Celeb 3 on 3 Championship Game. A percentage of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit under-funded athletic programs, as well as help to create an anti-bullying program for Title One schools in Mecklenburg County. Novant, the title sponsor, provided up to 200 free clinics to the community.

Welcoming Patrick Cannon

Tony Fabiano, the President of the Homeowners Association in former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon's neighborhood, spoke to the media on Thursday.

Yiasou Greek Festival flash mob

At least 200 dancers and audience members took part in a flash mob of traditional Greek dance at the Yiasou Greek Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. A parade of Greek musicians kicked off the flash mob as they gathered in the courtyard of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where people flocked to the center holding hands in ever-moving circles of dancers.

Cornelius dedicates 9/11 monument

Several hundred people attended the dedication of the Never Forget 9/11 Monument in Cornelius. Cornelius firefighters and town officials, with the support of fire departments from across the region and a delegation of NYFD firefighters, unveiled and dedicated a Never Forget 9/11 Monument on Sunday , Sept. 11, 2016 at Cornelius-Lemley Fire Station No. 1. The monument includes a steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center Twin Towers. The beam was donated to Cornelius by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

