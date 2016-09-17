4 dead, 46 injured in bus crash near Rockingham

Four people died and 46 were injured after a charter bus carrying junior college football players from the Rock Hill area wrecked near Rockingham Saturday afternoon, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
The bus wrecked due to “front tire failure,” according to the State Highway Patrol, WBTV reported.
The bus hit an overpass column on U.S. 74 near N.C. 177 at about 3:20 p.m., multiple media outlets reported.
It was not known for certain where the players go to school.
But one news outlet, CBS affiliate WNCN, reported that the students play for a football team called Ramah Junior College. The stationed quoted Jim Terry, who recruits players for the team in Fayetteville that Ramah was scheduled to play, University of God’s Chosen.
The teams consist of junior college students who want to play football but don’t attend a school that has a team, Terry told WNCN.
TV station photos showed heavy damage to the driver’s side of the bus.
All of the injured were taken to area hospitals, Chief Calvin White of Hamlet Fire and Rescue told the Richmond County Daily Dispatch. Parents of some of the players were following the bus to the game, saw the crash and pulled over to help the injured, according to WBTV.
U.S. 74 is expected to remain closed into Saturday night as troopers investigate the wreck, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Rockingham is about 70 miles east of Charlotte.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments