Salisbury woman among those in New York City blast

SALISBURY - A woman from Salisbury was “hit by shrapnel” from the blast that took place in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City on Saturday night, according to her family.
Dr. Jim Stringfield told WBTV his daughter, Sarah, was walking through Chelsea when the explosion happened. He and his wife were watching TV when they saw the news. They called her and got no answer. When she called back she told them she was on her way to NYU hospital.
The blast occurred on West 23rd Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood shortly after 8:30 p.m. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was too early to determine what caused the explosion, but early indications are that it was an “intentional act.” Twenty-nine people were hurt in the explosion, including one considered seriously injured, officials said.
Stringfield said Saturday night that his daughter assured him she’s all right. “She and two of her friends were walking in Chelsea when there was an explosion. She immediately ducked, then realized she had been hit by shrapnel in the legs and stomach.”
Stringfield said he and his wife, Donna, are just grateful Sarah was not seriously hurt. “I thank the good Lord my daughter was spared and I’m praying for all of the other folk that were out there as well,” he said.
Sarah Stringfield was released from the hospital early Sunday morning and was home by 5 a.m., according to her sister.
