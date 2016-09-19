Man falls asleep waiting for food at drive-thru, gets charged with DWI

Drive-through service at a Mount Holly McDonald’s apparently took so long that one Gaston County man fell asleep at the wheel while waiting for his food, according to the Gaston Gazette.
Antwan Julius Cobb, 27, of Gastonia, ended up being arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, unauthorized use of a vehicle, having an open container of alcohol and failure to appear in court based on previous charges, according to Gaston County Jail records. He has been charged in the past with assault on a female, records show.
The arrest happened late Thursday. He remained in jail Monday morning on a $7,500 bond. Cobb is also accused of giving a false name to the arresting officer, records show.
It’s unclear if Cobb ever got his order.
